SCCI demands withdrawal of hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the recent hike in prices of petroleum products and asked the government to withdraw the same.

In a statement issued here on Monday, SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour said the government had recently increased prices of petrol by Rs2.70 per litre, light diesel Rs3 per litre, high-speed diesel Rs2.88 per litre, which, he feared, would hit coronavirus affected industries and businesses.

He anticipated that the cost of industrial production would escalate after the continuously the upward trend in prices of petroleum that would bring further inflation. Eventually, he added the poverty-stricken masses would suffer as a result of the government unjustifiable decision.

Sherbaz Bilour went on to say that the frequent increase in prices of petroleum products would completely halt the industrial development process that could trigger unemployment. The SCCI chief said the continuous surge in prices of petrol commodities was reflecting anti-business and industry policies of the incumbent government.

He said the surge in prices in the POL products twice in a month was completely unfair and incomprehensible which could spike the prices of essential food items and thus would directly affect the common man. Sherbaz Bilour asked the government to take steps for mitigating the problems of the business community instead of multiplying their miseries by enforcement of ‘anti-business’ policies.