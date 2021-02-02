Daniel Pearl case

SC extends detention of accused till today

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim detention order for one day of the accused in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard a review petition filed by the Sindh government. On January 28, the apex court through a 2-1 majority decision had acquitted all the four accused involved in the murder case of Daniel Pearl over lack of evidence.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General (AG) Khalid Jawed Khan prayed the court to declare as void the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order regarding release of the accused. He contended that the SHC issued verdict without hearing pleas of the federal government, which was necessary in such cases. The AG said the SHC did not issue a notice to the federation in the main murder case.

The court rejected the AG’s request to suspend the SHC’s order of releasing the accused, saying: “Let’s hear the government’s position till tomorrow (Tuesday)”. An assistant counsel informed the court that Omar Ahmed Sheikh’s lawyer Mahmood A Sheikh was ill, and prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the case for a week.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said the hearing could not be adjourned for a week. However, the court extended the interim order of detention of the accused for one day and sought the record of the case from the SHC while adjourning the hearing of the case till today.