Pakistan gets 500,000 doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan gears up to start vaccinating over 400,000 frontline health workers and other vulnerable people, as the country has received 500,000 doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, Sinopharm.

A special Pakistan Air Force plane with the first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine landed at Nur Khan Airbase on Monday. The Pakistan government hailed China’s goodwill gesture and “exemplary friendship”. “Alhamdulillah the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived. We are grateful to China and everyone who made this happen,” said Dr Faisal Sultan, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Dr Faisal said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and provinces played an instrumental role in tackling Covid-19. “I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they will be first to get vaccinated,” he added. Talking to media, he appreciated China’s commitment in providing its locally produced coronavirus vaccines.

The PM’s aide said frontline healthcare workers would be vaccinated first as over 400,000 health professionals had applied for the vaccination. He said all necessary measures had been put in place for vaccine storage in Islamabad and the provision of vaccine to various federating units, particularly Sindh and Balochistan.

Dr Faisal said a vaccine nerve centre had been established at NCOC with coordination from provincial and district-level vaccine administration. He said both the government and private sector companies would bring vaccines into Pakistan but the private sector had to get their vaccines registered with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

“DRAP is responsible to check and control the quality and price of the vaccine from the private companies,” he added. He said distribution of the vaccine would be free of cost in the country. He added priority in access to the vaccine would be for medical teams, the elderly and patients of chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi disclosed on Monday another Chinese vaccine going through phase-III trials in Pakistan had shown “very encouraging” results.

“Here (in Pakistan), China and Pakistan had started experiments for a vaccine… Trials are complete…The preliminary reports are very encouraging,” the foreign minister told media quoting SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, after formally receiving the first shipment of the vaccine at Nur Khan Airbase.

He said both China and Pakistan were “moving ahead” on Cansino vaccine and “if we get success, it will be an encouraging news for the people and the frontline health workers”.Qureshi said China had once again shown its exemplary friendship. As the year 2021 marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of bilateral ties, the government had comprehensive plans to celebrate the year in a befitting manner.

On behalf of the people, government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign minister thanked the Chinese government particularly President Xi Jinping for the gift.Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said Pakistan was the first country to receive the vaccine from China. Highlighting the excellent bilateral ties, the ambassador said China kept Pakistan in its priority to supply vaccine. He also thanked the Pakistan government for the approval of the Sinopharm’s use in the country and also appreciated the country’s solidarity with China during Covid-19.

Pakistan has asked China for another one million doses. Pakistan is also set to receive 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine under a global scheme to deliver coronavirus treatments to developing nations.

About six million doses will arrive by the end of March under the COVAX scheme, with the remainder due by mid-year, Sultan announced last week.According to the latest figures of the NCOC, the country reported 1,615 new infections and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours as of Monday, taking the total number of cases to 546,428, with 11,683 deaths.