This refers to the editorial ‘Covid aftermath’ (Feb 1). The recent Gallup survey has highlighted the heartbreaking figures about the hunger crisis in Pakistan. The recent survey by the Pakistan Bureau of Statists (PBS) has also showed that around 40 percent of citizens are facing food insecurity due to the economic fallout fuelled by the novel coronavirus.

Even though the PTI-led government has already introduced the Ehsaas programme for the needy, more steps have to be taken to deal with this crisis. There is an urgent need to address this severe issue and the government must chalk out proper and workable measures to tackle the problem of food insecurity in a timely manner.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi