close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 2, 2021

Out of job

Newspost

 
February 2, 2021

Pakistan is a country which has been ruled by several governments that came to power after making hollow political promises. In 2018, the PTI, during its election campaigns, promised to provide job opportunities to the people. But this promise turns out to be a false claim. Today, in Punjab alone, around 9,000 doctors are unemployed. These are the uncertain times and the rest of the world is recruiting doctors to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the Pakistan government has put a ban on new appointments of doctors across Punjab. The higher authorities are requested to be considerate towards doctors and create job opportunities for them.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha

Hafizabad

Latest News

More From Newspost