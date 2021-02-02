The PM is requested to honour at least one promise that he made before coming to power – providing some relief to the poor. The PTI-led government may become popular among Pakistanis if it takes appropriate steps that can help it uplift the downtrodden. The blame game that it has started with the opposition is a never-ending phenomenon. The sitting government must realise that it may lose popularity among the people soon unless it introduces people-friendly policies.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad