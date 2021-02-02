The Ravi city project in Punjab is being touted as a game changer for the country’s economy. Planning a new city is no answer to the economic challenges that the country is facing. Our misplaced priorities are the reason for Pakistan’s economic downfall. Today, we are far behind even those countries that used to be economically weaker as compared with us. The rupee has weakened against the dollar at Rs160. Housing projects are not a driver of economic growth. The agriculture and manufacturing sectors are the real engines of growth, exports, dollar earnings, sustainable job creation and potential for innovation and research. India and Bangladesh are shining examples that have followed the real path to economic transformation. Pakistan can become a food basket and cash crop earner if the government focuses on improving the agriculture sector. Certain elements within the government are placing undue emphasis on the housing sector. Unfortunately, the economic team of the government does not appear to be offering the right advice.

Arif Majeed

Karachi