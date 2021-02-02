Political leaders in Karachi are rightly highlighting the fact that the approved population figure of 16 million on the basis of the 2017 census is a travesty of the facts. Statistics indicate that even if we assume that Karachi had the population of 9.3 million in 1998, Karachi’s population should have been at least around 23.5 million in 2017, considering the constant annual population growth rate of five percent for 19 years – which is still a conservative estimate. Most experts are certain that Karachi’s annual population growth rate was six percent for the last many years as tens of thousands of people from all parts of Pakistan migrated to the city for employment purposes. The city has always been at the receiving end of injustices. The decision to shift PIA’s office to Islamabad is another case in point. Although the Karachi airport still handles the largest volume of air traffic in Pakistan, it has been conveniently left out for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights. Karachi’s troubles commenced when its importance started declining after the formation of one unit in 1955. Ultimately, it lost its status of being a capital city. The head offices of main government institutions were then shifted from Karachi to the other city. The less said about ethnic/linguistic terrorism which started in the 1980s in the city, the better. The higher authorities should take all relevant stakeholders on board to restore the old glory and fame of the Quaid’s city.

Umar M Makhdumi

Karachi