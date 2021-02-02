‘Arrangements underway to import sugar’

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements are underway to import sugar to ensure its smooth supply in the domestic market, secretary ministry of industries and production said on Monday.

The secretary told a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee that there would be increased production of sugar during the current crushing season as per latest estimates. Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh chaired the weekly meeting of the NPMC.

Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam, PM aide on revenue Waqar Masood, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, members of Competition Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, managing directors of Utility Stores Corporation and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation attended the meeting.

Last month the government allowed private and public sectors to import 800,000 tons of sugar to bring down its prices and build up carryover stocks. The private sector was allowed to import 300,000 tons of sugar at reduced rate of withholding tax from 5.5 percent to 0.25 percent. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan will import 500,000 metric tons sugar at reduced withholding tax rate while 17 percent sales tax has also been abolished.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil during the last week. The NPMC lauded the efforts of the concerned Ministries / Departments and Provincial governments for vigilant monitoring of the prices of essential commodities and urged to continue the momentum to provide maximum relief to the general public.

Food security secretary updated NPMC about the current status of wheat stocks. The wheat stock position is sufficient for the domestic consumption and average per day release by the Provinces is also stable. The NPMC directed the provincial governments to keep close watch on the prices of wheat and sugar in the market to avoid hoarding, black marketing and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply at affordable prices.

The secretary updated NPMC about the fluctuation in international prices of palm and soyabean oils which in turn, drives the prices of edible oil in the domestic market. The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation to minimize its impact on domestic prices, he said.

Shaikh directed the ministry of industries and Production to continuously monitor stocks of sugar, its supply position and prices in the market. The finance minister reiterated the firm commitment of the government to ensure provision of essential commodities at affordable prices across the board. The finance secretary outlined the significant decline in year-on-year consumer price index inflation to 5.7 percent in January 2021 as compared to 14.6 percent in January last year.