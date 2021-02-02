Gold rates rise Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs350/tola to Rs113,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold raised Rs300 to Rs97,136, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $12 to $1,860/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates increased Rs60 to Rs1,430/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs1,226, it added.