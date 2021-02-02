Stocks end lower on profit taking in blue-chip shares

Stock slid on Monday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as cement, textile, banks shares following the market’s rapid ascent last month, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.3 percent or 137.09 points to close at 46,248.45 points. Volumes decreased 693.615 million shares, from 840.296 million shares on Friday. KSE-30 shares index also dipped 0.57 percent or 110.71 points to end at 19,208.14 points level.

Of 430 active scrips, of which 193 increased, 219 lost, and 18 remained unchanged.

Dealers said the market opened the week on a positive note amidst a lower-than-expected inflation number of 5.65 percent year-on-year and positive developments on the vaccine front. Profit taking near the close of the session piled on the pressure which led the index to eventually settle 0.30 percent down.

A delay in announcement in textile policy also stole the early gains from the capital market on Monday, and selling witnessed in cement, textile, banks and some of the oil shares. Textile scrips on the losing ground once again because the ECC in the last meeting deferred the announcement of the textile policy

“Despite lower inflation, investors booked capital gains mainly on the hike in transportation prices which has increased chances of higher inflation in the months ahead,” a broker said. “Furthermore, investors participated mainly in the power and oil scrips mainly due to resolution of circular debt along with the rise in local petroleum prices.”

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the market closed down mainly because of the technical factors as the week would be shortened by one session and settlement of trading would emerge on Tuesday instead of Thursday, forcing investors to settle their outstanding shares.

“Moreover, some adjustments in crude oil prices and some key global markets received correction forced the index to see some pruning in domestic market as well,” Ahmad said. “However, fundamentally the market has been strong as all the key economic indicators have been showing sign of recovery.”

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said local stocks closed lower in the earnings season rally on weak global stocks and crude oil prices. “Investor concerns over surge in local POL prices, rising circular debt and recent hike in power tariff for industrials played a catalyst role for bearish close,” Mehanti added.

On the results front, PRL posted 1HFY21 earning per share of Rs0.14 as compared to a loss per share of Rs3.89 in the same period last year, which resulted in the stock to close at Rs27.07 (up 0.59 percent). INIL on the other hand posted a consolidated 1HFY21 EPS of Rs20.13 as compared to a LPS of 0.93 in the corresponding period of last year after which the stock closed the day at Rs231.23 (down 4 percent).

On the notices front, HASCOL informed the bourse that its board have approved an increase in authorized share capital to Rs50 billion from Rs10 billion after which the stock closed down 5.16 percent. Furthermore, Lucky also announced expansion of its Pezu plant by 3.15 million tons after which investors shed their positions in cement stocks amid concerns of over-supply in the market.

Rafhan Maize up Rs294.50 to close at Rs10,094.50/share, and Unilever Foods, strengthening by Rs200 to finish at Rs14,500/share, were the major gainers.

Colgate Palmolive, down Rs92.80 to close at Rs2,929.87/share, and Gatron Industries, losing Rs42 to close at Rs528/share, were the main losers. Pakistan Refinery led volumes with 81,621 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.16 to end at Rs27.07/share. Kot Addu Power posted the lowest turnover with 15,260 million shares, & gained Rs1.13 to end at Rs42.93/share.