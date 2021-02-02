Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell versus the greenback in the interbank market on Monday due to increased demand for the dollars for imports and debt repayments, dealers said.

Rupee ended at 160.22 per dollar, weaker than Friday’s close of 160.10, and traded as low as 160.30 against the greenback during the session. Dealers said an uptick in importer demand put pressure on the local unit.

“In addition to the import payments, there were debt repayments of around $18 million to the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility, which pulled the rupee lower,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 160.35 to the dollar, compared with 160.30 in the previous session. Dealers said that the rupee would be stuck in a band of 160-160.50 in the sessions ahead.

“Though, the rupee seems stable, any spike in international oil prices will make import payments higher, driving down the local unit,” said another dealer. “If the Real Effective Exchange Rate (EFER) crosses 100 level, it could put pressure on the rupee in the short to medium term.” The last three values of REER for August, September and October are 91.79, 94.12 and 97.11 respectively.