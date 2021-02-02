Registration for vaccination

The arrival of half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine gifted by China is good news. SAPM on health Dr Faisal Sultan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi deserve some accolade for their efforts to procure this much-needed gift from China. Accordingly, we owe a big thanks to our ever-green friend for its generosity. Apparently, Sinopharm’s vaccine has passed all necessary tests and medical trials for its use on a large scale. The way China has been able to curb the disease despite being the birthplace of the virus is commendable and the world community has appreciated and tried to replicate what China has done. Now since the first consignment is already in the country, we also need to appraise our preparedness and priorities for vaccination. According to reports, there is much to be desired from the government machinery before mass vaccination can be achieved. As a majority of other countries have done, in Pakistan priority must be given to our frontline healthcare workers who have been and continue to be highly exposed to the virus.

They have been making efforts to cure victims of the virus and putting their own lives in the line of the pandemic. They need to get vaccinated first, and there should be no ifs and buts about it. Then there is a question of registering people for vaccination. Reports in the media have suggested that the registration process is weak, if there at all. In the absence of any clear policy and strategy, there is a likelihood that the vaccination process will be hijacked by the high and mighty. In a surprise move, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had asked the government to initiate registration of elderly persons on the basis of their age but apparently there are hindrances in that too. There are a few questions we must ask. NADRA has all the possible data with addresses, age, and even contact numbers of nearly everybody in the country.

Can’t the NCOC coordinate with NADRA to get the data of all elderly people in each city and town? Alternatively, the vaccination centers should display banners or release advertisements to invite all elderly people above a certain age, let’s say over 70 or 80 years of age, and vaccinate them. Why is a simple exercise of vaccination being turned into a rigmarole of registration and verification, consuming precious time that we must not waste? Calling a certain phone number and getting registered is too much of a hassle for any elderly person, especially for women and those who live in rural areas. The NCOC must first get to know from NADRA how many people there are over 70 or 80 in each district and then accordingly establish vaccination centres. Then age groups can be lowered to those who are in their 60s and 50s and so on. Please don’t complicate things for the people who are already under duress not only due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also by accompanying economic hardships.