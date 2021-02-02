Out of job

Pakistan is a country which has been ruled by several governments that came to power after making hollow political promises. In 2018, the PTI, during its election campaigns, promised to provide job opportunities to the people. But this promise turns out to be a false claim. Today, in Punjab alone, around 9,000 doctors are unemployed. These are the uncertain times and the rest of the world is recruiting doctors to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the Pakistan government has put a ban on new appointments of doctors across Punjab. The higher authorities are requested to be considerate towards doctors and create job opportunities for them.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha

Hafizabad