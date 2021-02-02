The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is all set to add more burden on the people who are barely struggling under rising inflation. Ogra has again recommended an increase in fuel prices. The authorities concerned, however, should decide against it and try to stabilise the prices of fuel and electricity for a long period. Whenever the price of fuel or electricity is changed, it has a negative effect on local businesses which are forced to increase the prices of their products. This creates a conflict with wholesale buyers who end long-term purchase contracts. With regular changes in energy prices, manufacturers lose many months of regular sale and income. These events weaken them financially and force them to downsize and close down. Also, when energy prices increase, it creates uncertainty among consumers and sellers. Energy prices are controlled by the government to reduce and control inflation and provide breathing space to industries and businesses. The government must ensure that the prices of gas and electricity remain stable for a considerable amount of time.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar