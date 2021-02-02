Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Safoora Goth on Monday. According to the Sachal police, rescuers transported the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 32-year-old Tariq, son of Amanullah. The police said the man apparently ended his life by cutting his throat, adding that they had collected evidences from the scene.