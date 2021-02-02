close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Man commits suicide

Karachi

February 2, 2021

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Safoora Goth on Monday. According to the Sachal police, rescuers transported the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 32-year-old Tariq, son of Amanullah. The police said the man apparently ended his life by cutting his throat, adding that they had collected evidences from the scene.

