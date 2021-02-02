Elderly woman among five killed in road crashes

Five people, including an elderly woman, died in road mishaps the city on Monday. An unknown young man was seriously wounded in a road accident in Nazimabad within the limits of the Rizvia Police Station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Thirty-year-old Sadiq died on the spot after a vehicle hit his motorcycle near Safoora Chowrangi the within Sachal police remits. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Separately, an elderly woman, identified as Rehmat Bibi, wife of Shafiqur Rehman, died in the Malir area. Her body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. Police said the woman was crossing a road when a bus knocked her dead. The bus driver managed to escape, leaving behind his vehicle, which was impounded the police.

In another accident, a motorcyclist died after a passenger coach hit his motorcycle near Drigh Road. His body was transported to the JPMC. The deceased is yet to be identified. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Zulqarnain died, and his friend, Taha Sajjad, 22, was injured in a road accident on Khayaban-e-Ittehad within the Gizri police remits. Police said the two were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit their motorcycle.