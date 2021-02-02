Another physician, eight others succumb to Covid-19

Nine more people, including a physician, have died due to Covid-19 and 478 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,004 in the province.

A Pakistan Paediatric Association office-bearer said on Monday that renowned paediatrician Dr Nazim Panjwani had lost his battle against Covid-19, adding that he was in his mid-60s and a very competent physician.

Just a day earlier, Dr Mujahid Humail, who had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi after contracting Covid-19, had succumbed to the disease in the early hours.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association, over 180 doctors have lost their lives due to Covid-19 across the country, while dozens of other healthcare workers have also died because of the infectious disease.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 10,355 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 478 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,736,135 tests, which have resulted in 247,726 positive cases, which means that 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.62 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 18,739 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,921 are in self-isolation at home, 14 at isolation centres and 804 at hospitals, while 732 patients are in critical condition, of whom 78 are on life support. He added that 319 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 224,983, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 478 fresh cases of Sindh, 298 (or 62 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 114 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 87 from District East, 60 from District Central, 19 from District Malir, and nine each from the Korangi and West districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 48 new cases, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Dadu and Badin 14 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas nine each, Shikarpur six, Jamshoro five, Naushehroferoze and Thatta four each, Larkana three, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Kambar and Khairpur two each, and Sukkur one, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.