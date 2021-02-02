Farrukh finishes fourth in Asian Online Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooter Farrukh Nadeem took 4th position in the trap event of the Asian Online Shooting Championship with 143 points.

The top 34 shooters of Asia competed in the event. Usman Sadiq scored 139 points to take 11th position and Zafar ul Haq scored 134 points for 14th spot.

In skeet event, Usman Chand grabbed 14th position by scoring 141 points. Asif Mehmood scored 138 points for 18th position and Khurrum Inam scored 129 points to take 21st position.