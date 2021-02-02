Salim Malik backs Hafeez

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has declared dropping Mohammad Hafeez from the national T20 team “injustice with the al-rounder”.
Talking to media here at the LCCA ground on Monday, Malik stressed the importance of having a senior player in the side. “A senior’s presence is very important. Without a senior the entire pressure falls on the junior. You should definitely groom juniors and should take them along. But a senior should not be abruptly ignored. Seniors should remain with the side. Hafeez has been a great player for Pakistan and has been giving great performances. I think he performed well in the last series as well,” he said.