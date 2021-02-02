Angola police kill separatists

Luanda: Angolan security officials killed several separatists protesting in the country’s northeast over the weekend, authorities and rights defenders said, raising fresh concerns over a long-standing culture of police brutality.

The crackdown took place against an unauthorised demonstration in the diamond mining town of Cafunfo in the remote Luanda Norte province, around 750 kilometres (470 miles) east of the capital Luanda and near Angola’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.