Ukraine separatists roll out Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

KIEV: Breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists began a vaccine drive with Russia’s Sputnik V jab, officials said on Monday, as the government in Kiev struggled to secure alternative doses. The supply of Sputnik V to separatist authorities is Russia’s latest show of support for the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics, which have been locked in a simmering conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.