Tue Feb 02, 2021
AFP
February 2, 2021

Latvian operator drops Russian channels over sanctions

AFP
February 2, 2021

RIGA: Latvian telecom operator Tet said on Monday it was dropping several Russian television channels from its digital terrestrial broadcast and cable TV offerings because of international sanctions. The company said in a statement that it would no longer carry NTV Mir, Ren TV, two Russian movie channels and Baltic-based PBK.

