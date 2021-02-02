tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s beleaguered ex-president Jacob Zuma vowed on Monday to not appear before a judicial panel probing corruption during his nine-year tenure, defying a court order compelling him to testify. Zuma, 78, has played cat-and-mouse with the commission since it was set up in 2018 to investigate looting of state coffers during his rule.