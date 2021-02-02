close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
AFP
February 2, 2021

China’s carbon ‘emissions scheme’

Beijing: China launched a carbon trading system on Monday designed to drive down emissions, as the world’s biggest polluter takes steps towards decarbonising its economy by 2060. The scheme lets provincial governments set pollution caps for big-power businesses for the first time and allows firms to buy the right to pollute from others with a lower carbon footprint.

