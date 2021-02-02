US police pepper-sprayed Black girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: A nine-year-old Black girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester, footage released on Sunday showed, sparking new outrage over excesses committed by the country’s law enforcement. Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said the girl -- who has not been named -- had been suffering from a serious mental health emergency, reportedly threatening to take her own life and that of her mother.