Twitter blocks India accounts

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Monday blocked scores of accounts and tweets in India at the government’s request, including those of a prominent news magazine and farmers staging mass protests in the capital. An IT ministry source told AFP the government had directed the social media giant to act against about 250 Twitter accounts and tweets which posed a "grave threat to public order".

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of the agriculture sector. One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers and a journalist who writes for Caravan magazine.