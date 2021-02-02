‘112,452 patients treated in LGH in January’

LAHORE:Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that during the first month of 2021, 112,452 patients were treated in the Emergency and Outdoor Departments of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) while 133 patients were referred from other hospitals of the province.

During a visit of the Emergency Ward and reviewing the performance of various departments on Monday, the Principal directed that proper record should be maintained of the patients who are referred from other hospitals.

Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Jaffar Shah, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana and others were also present on the occasion. Prof Al-freed Zafar also announced to give a certificate of appreciation to staff nurse Ayesha Naimat for keeping the complete record of the patients updated and appreciated the overall performance of the doctors, nurses and paramedics of this hospital.

Prof Al-freed Zafar while paying homage to the services of doctors, nurses and paramedics said that despite the threat of corona epidemic, people in the medical field are serving the patients without caring for their lives.