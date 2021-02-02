Campuses re-open amid Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE:All the public and private schools in Punjab reopened for Pre-1 to Class-8 while the universities also reopened in a phased manner here on Monday.

Punjab University partially opened for students and the face-to-face classes of students of selective semesters began along with an option to adopt online classes with concession in fee on Monday.

PU Vice-chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Pro Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar visited various classes and labs to monitor implementation of SOPs. Earlier, as per guidelines of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and instructions of the government, the university administration had decided to re-open the university in two phases. In the first phase, the students of MS/MPhil and PhD programmes, who have completed their course work and need to complete their research work, are entitled to hostel facility from 01.02.2021, subject to the recommendations of the supervisors, HODs and deans.

In the phase two, he said, the remaining classes of 3rd & 5th semester of BS Programmes and 3rd semester of MA/MSc would continue in the online mode till 31 March, 2021. However, he added, this group of students may be called even before 31 March, 2021 for face to face classes as soon as the COVID-19 situation gets better. He said that all the students of ongoing semesters will complete their online exams by 15 February, 2021 as already announced. He said that the students of far flung areas who have connectivity issues will be allowed to avail hostel facility.