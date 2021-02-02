PRA collects Rs11.23b in January

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has witnessed highest revenue collection in the month of January of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21 whereas the government has given a corona relief in the Finance Act 2020, whereby rates on more than 25 services had been reduced to 5 percent.

The PRA has collected Rs11.23 billion in the month of January, 2021. This is the highest collection for January in the history of PRA, showing an increase of 10 percent on the previous record of Rs10.21 billion collected in January 2020.

Overall, PRA’s collection for the first seven months of the financial year 2020-21 is Rs85.9 billion, showing 38 percent growth over the previous year. This is also by far the highest ever collection in the first seven months of a financial year. The collections for the same period in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were Rs56.8 billion, Rs51.7 billion and Rs62.2 billion respectively. Thus, PRA has achieved 69 percent of its target (Rs125 billion) in only seven months.

The PRA spokesperson believed that the Authority expected to not only achieve but surpass its target this year, as the economy bounces back from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. PRA spokesperson further said that the performance had been achieved by following the Punjab government’s and finance minister’s policy of reliance stakeholder involvement, taxpayer facilitation and education, instead of resorting to coercive measures. PRA chairperson praised the efforts of the whole team and attributed this performance to the vision and support of Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and the dedication and hard work of the PRA team.

DG PES: Director General Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Dr Rizwan Naseer said that number of overall emergencies increased in the month of January 2021 as compared to December 2020. A total of 91876 emergencies were responded in January, whereas, 88131 emergencies occurred which shows an increase of 3745 emergencies across Punjab. He said that the medical crime and cylinder blasts also emergencies increased in January.

DG Rescue Punjab expressed these views while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Monday. All heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Academy were also present at the occasion.

At the meeting, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his grave concern over the increased number of emergencies which can be reduced by little vigilance, regular exercise and following COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the government.

DG Rescue Punjab was apprised by Provincial Monitoring Cell of Rescue Service that 89832 emergencies victims were rescued while responding to 91876 emergencies in all districts of Punjab.