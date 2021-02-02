Opp’s anti-uplift agenda foiled, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the PDM is going to fall apart as the people have foiled the conspiracies of the anti-development agenda of the opposition.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at his camp office, the minister regretted the PML-N and PPP did nothing except compounding the deprivations of the people. Both the parties bankrupted the country by laundering the resources abroad. The people have given a strong message to the looters that they are not concerned with the negative politics of the opposition, he said.

Regrettably, the two political families continuously deceived the people for four decades. Now, the leadership of PDM is disappointed and those demanding resignation of the PM are hiding their faces in shame as their deadline has already passed, he added.

The minister regretted that the posse of the corrupt made a dacoity on the people’s rights and the nation cannot forget the role of two ultra-rich families in promotion of corruption in the country. The corrupt have resorted to enmity with the people as the voters rejected the corrupt in 2018, he maintained. PM Imran Khan is committed to purge the country of corruption and it is sanguine that the big fish has been netted in the accountability process. The government will proceed its efforts against corruption to the logical end and every looter will have to be answerable for its misdeeds, concluded the minister.

PIEDMC to supply electricity to industrial estates: Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to supply electricity by itself to all the industrial estates under its management to facilitate the industrialists and to benefit from the open market. On the direction of PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi, an application was moved to NEPRA for obtaining a distribution licence. It should be noted that some time ago, NEPRA has approved “Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market” for competitive trade. In view of its utility, PIEDMC will purchase electricity directly from this market through open bidding. After the issuance of the licence by NEPRA, PIEDMC itself will supply electricity to Sundar, Quaid-e-Azam, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Bhalwal industrial estates. Uninterrupted power supply will be made possible with the best transmission system to the industrial sector.

In this regard, PIEDMC chairman said that non-supply of utilities in today's industrial age is a terrible process for the industrial sector. We want NEPRA to address the undue delay in supplying power to industrial estates as soon as possible.