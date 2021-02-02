Farmers, residents protest against Ravi project

LAHORE:A large number of farmers, residents and industrialists affected by Ravi Riverfront Project staged a protest at Shahdara Chowk here on Monday.

The protesters blocked the main interchange causing a traffic jam for hours on various city roads. Following the traffic jam, CTO visited the Ravi Bridge and passed directions to his team to divert the traffic.

The protesters called the Ravi Riverfront project a robbery of public rights and termed it the death of farmers and area residents. They also chanted slogans against the Punjab government and the Rive Urban Development Authority (RUDA). They were also displaying banners and placards against the project.

Addressing the gathering, Mian Mustafa Rashid, convener of Farmers and Victims Committee, alleged that the government had made people fool regarding this project and showed them dreams at an inaugural ceremony of the project.

"RUDA officials verbally told the industrialists that they have removed industries from the project but no notification has been issued yet, which is a clear proof of malice of the rulers,” said Mustafa Rasheed.

"We are ready to give our lands for lake and barrage but we will never let anybody occupy our lands in the name of lake and so-called public interest", he added. He said bureaucrats assured public of fulfilling their legal demands, but they violated right to information act by refusing to provide them attested copies of Section 4 and Section 5 of the Land Acquisition Act. He told the protesters that on Wednesday, RUDA Chairman Rashid Aziz had invited farmers’ delegation to meet him at the DC Lahore office.