Corps Commander Polo Cup from today

LAHORE: The Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 will get underway here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday (today).
According to JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, top national and international players will take part in this eight-goal tournament that will be contested among eight teams, which are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises DS Polo/ASC, BN Polo, HN Polo and Barry’s, while Pool B consists of FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Newage Cables, ASC and Remounts.
The JP&CC ground will host the inaugural match of the tournament to be played between DS Polo/ASC and BN Polo at 2:00 pm.