Premier League virus cases fall again

LONDON: The Premier League announced on Monday that seven people tested positive for coronavirus last week, continuing a downward trend of cases in the English top-flight

The results — from 2,957 players and club staff — came from two rounds of testing conducted between January 25 and 31. That followed eight positives the previous week — itself a 50 percent improvement.

Britain is under a third national lockdown as it battles new strains of the virus and has recorded more than 106,000 deaths — the worst toll in Europe. Britain was the first Western country to begin a vaccination campaign and has so far jabbed nearly nine million people.

The Premier League introduced tighter protocols last month to ward off the threat of Covid-19 forcing the suspension of the competition.