PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament from Feb13

LAHORE: The PCB Under-16 National One-Day Tournament will be held in Rawalpindi from February 13-23.

The squads will assemble in Rawalpindi on February 6 and following training and practice sessions from February 7-12 at the Ayub Park Cricket Ground will go head to head in a single-league 45-over-a-side tournament.

The top two sides will feature in the final at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on February 23 with the winning side receiving Rs350,000 and the runners-up collecting Rs250,000.

As per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, all players will require negative tests in their home towns and will then need another negative result after checking-in in hotel before being allowed to train, practice and integrate with fellow cricketers.

Players born on or after September 1, 2004, are eligible to participate in the 16-match tournament. The squads have been finalised following open trials held at 18 different venues of the country.

Event schedule:

13 Feb – Balochistan-Sindh, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Central Punjab-Southern Punjab, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawal Cricket Ground

15 Feb – Balochistan-Southern Punjab, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Northern-Central Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground

17 Feb – Balochistan-Northern, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Sindh-Southern Punjab, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground

19 Feb – Balochistan-Central Punjab, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Northern-Sindh, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground

21 Feb – Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Central Punjab-Sindh, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Northern-Southern Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground

23 Feb – Final (top two teams), Pindi Cricket Stadium.