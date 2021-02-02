Pak, SA teams attend net practice session

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and South Africa teams Monday attended an extensive net practice session here at the Pindi Stadium to prepare for the second Test starting from Thursday.

Pakistan’s probables had four hours of net practice at the venue where all the leading bowler and fielders were given enough time to bowl and bat. South Africa team members also batted, bowled, and had fielding practice during almost three hours of session.

The teams were escorted by a large number of security personnel while traveling from hotel to stadium. The roads near the stadium were closed for general traffic once the teams entered the premises of the stadium.