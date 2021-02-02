Pakistan, India in same group of Junior Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan have been bracketed in Pool A with India, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei for the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2021 taking place in Dhaka from July 1-10.

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has released the full schedule for the event according to which Pakistan will play their first match against Bangladesh on July 1 and India on July 4. . Ten teams are participating in this event, which was twice postponed because of COVID-19.

The Pool B consists of Malaysia, Singapore, Uzbekistan, China and Japan. It is first time that this tournament will have ten teams competing. The tournament will be held at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. It is the qualifying round for Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup. The top three teams of this tournament will qualify for the World Cup.

The PHF will announce the training camp programme of the juniors in a couple of days. The training camp will be held in Lahore at National Hockey stadium, where the training camp of the senior team is already going on.

Sources said that the training camp of Pakistan junior hockey team would also be held on the same lines as the senior team’s. The PHF has organised the training camp of the senior team in groups of players keeping in mind the danger of COVID 19.

A group of 10-12 junior players will be called for the training camp and after some days the boys will be replaced by another group. The PHF has planned 12 matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors for providing maximum match practice to junior players. These matches will be organised in Punjab, KP and Sindh. The dates are yet to be finalised.