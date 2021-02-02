Pakistani pitches surprise Dussen

RAWALPINDI: South Africa’s top-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen Monday was keenly looking forward to the second Test, saying that his first exposure to the pitches in the sub-continent was no less than a surprise.

Dussen scored 17 and 64 in two innings he played for South Africa in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. “Playing in the sub-continent all the more poses different challenges. The ball keeps low here. Spinners get purchase and there is also reverse swing that makes the job difficult for a batsman. My first ever exposure in these conditions was not without surprises.”

While talking to media Monday, Dussen said his efforts would be to gain maximum from the second Test. “As a team we definitely have some problems. Batting collapse, not getting big innings, and losing wickets at crucial times. We will try to overcome these drawbacks in the second Test which we are aiming to win to draw the series.”

“We were really disappointed after winning the toss to get out at 220 in the first innings in the first Test. Runs in the first innings are very important in the sub-continent. My efforts will be to contribute maximum to the cause. We have to accept responsibility and try to play long innings to make things easier for bowlers.”

Dussen also praised Pakistan bowling. “They have the best bowling that suits to the conditions so we need to be bit more responsible to keep them at bay.”