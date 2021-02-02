close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Prince Harry settles libel claim

February 2, 2021

LONDON: Prince Harry on Monday formally settled a libel claim against the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline website over reports he snubbed soldiers after stepping down as a senior royal. Harry sued Associated Newspapers over reports published in October that he had "not been in touch" with soldiers since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March.

