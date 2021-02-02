close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Bhatti calls on Dr Fehmida

February 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Sports Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza here at her office Monday. The meeting discussed various matters including revival of sports in the post-Covid era, sports policy, welfare of sports veterans and development of sports infrastructure.

