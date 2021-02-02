Head coach rues Hafeez’s absence in T20s

ISLAMABAD: Misbahul Haq Monday put his weight behind the laid down SOPs at the bio-secure bubble, saying that the team would miss Mohammad Hafeez for the T20 series against South Africa for the reasons beyond their control.

“Definitely he is in form these days and has been scoring heavily in the recent T20 series. Since the rules were finalised by the PCB’s medical team so this is something beyond our control.” He added that Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim had talked to Hafeez and asked him to join the team in time. “However, he had his prior commitments that barred him to join the bubble on or before February 3. We would try to fill in his gap with young players.”