Salim Malik backs Hafeez

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has declared dropping Mohammad Hafeez from the national T20 team “injustice with the al-rounder”.

Talking to media here at the LCCA ground on Monday, Malik stressed the importance of having a senior player in the side. “A senior’s presence is very important. Without a senior the entire pressure falls on the junior. You should definitely groom juniors and should take them along. But a senior should not be abruptly ignored. Seniors should remain with the side. Hafeez has been a great player for Pakistan and has been giving great performances. I think he performed well in the last series as well,” he said.