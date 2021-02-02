Another milestone in health sector

Islamabad:Under one roof, Max Health Hospital is a project of Riphah International University at G-8 Markaz, strives to provide timely, reliable and professional patient facilities. The hospital has a team of competent experts and trained practitioners who, in a welcoming atmosphere, are committed to delivering the best available care.

The hospital reached to another milestone. Professor Doctor Musharraf Ali Khan (Professor of Urology) has removed kidney stones from an 8 months old child via 5mm incision through modern technology.

He explained that Mini PCNL is the most advanced technique to remove kidney stones. It is also important to remember that the opportunity to reach such a milestone is unusual. Especially in the case of an 8th months old child where an incision is made to remove kidney stones is a modern technique in the field of medical science.

He further explained that the child was brought to Max Health Hospital emergency in agony. After the initial checkup, an incision of 5mm was made and through laparoscopy, the stones were removed.