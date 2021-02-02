PNCA to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has organised special events for the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers on February 3 at 2 p.m.

Abdul Haq Suhrawardy's book 'Tragedy in Kashmir' will be launched in PNCA Auditorium, while a children's programme will be held in the same auditorium on Friday at 10 a.m in which students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will sing Kashmiri songs, present tablau and make speeches to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.