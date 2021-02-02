One COVID-19 death

Rawalpindi:Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 65 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi combined that is the lowest number of patients reported from the region in a day after October 12, 2020.

Earlier, in the last 113 days, the lowest number of patients reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in a day was 49, on October 12 last year. It is worth mentioning here that after October 12 to date, it happened only for four times that less than 100 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in a day from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last three consecutive days though a total of 475 patients from the federal capital have so far died of the disease. The total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 53,949.

After confirmation of 59 patients positive for the illness in the last 24 hours from ICT, the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital has reached 41,418 of which 39562 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has reduced to 1,381 on Monday after recovery of 123 patients in the last 24 hours.