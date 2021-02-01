Gujjar Qaumi Movement announces to contest LG polls

TIMERGARA: The Gujjar Qaumi Movement (GQM) chief Haji Zarin Khan Gujjar on Sunday announced to field his party candidates in all constituencies in the next local government elections in Dir, Swat, Bunir, Shangla and Kohistan districts.

He said this while talking to the local journalists at Talash.

The GQM chief was not happy with the prevailing situation under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule. “Injustice, corruption, inflation and unemployment have hit the poor people hard during the PTI government,” he added.

The GQM founding leader alleged that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl had committed irregularities in relief funds meant for October 8, 2005 earthquake victims in Balakot, Kaghan, Naran and Shangla when it was in power. He said the party should be questioned for those alleged anomalies.

Zarin Khan alleged that the Awami National Party leaders had embezzled the international relief funds meant for the victims of the 2009 mass displacement and 2010 devastating floods in Dir, Swat and Shangla.

He said the relevant institutions should probe all these charges against the JUI-F and ANP.

Explaining his points, he said the then federal governments and international donor agencies had sent huge relief goods but these were mishandled by the provincial governments in 2005, 2009 and 2010.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, had not resorted to any corruption but they had been politically victimized by the government and National Accountability Bureau.