Growers ask govt to release water in canals

MARDAN: The members of the Anjuman-e-Khashtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday said that farmers were facing a lot of problems to cultivate their crops due to unavailability of water in the canals.

They said that the government should immediately release water in the canals.

They were speaking at an emergency meeting of the Anjuman-e-Khashtakaran with its Provincial President Haji Niamat Shah Roghani in the chair.

Provincial senior vice President Sher Bahadur Khan, Secretary Alam Sher Khan, district President Syed Abdal Bacha, divisional Secretary Ijaz Khan, Said Bacha, Zahir Muhammad, Farman Ali Khan and others attended the meeting.

The participants in the meeting said that farmers were facing a host of problems to irrigate their crops due to the non-availability of water.

They said farmers were unable to irrigate and cultivate wheat, vegetables and other crops due to lack of water in the canals.

The meeting participants asked the government to immediately release water in the canals to avoid damage to their crops.