Mon Feb 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

Relatives protest killing in ‘fake’ encounter

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

BANNU: The relatives of a former personnel of Frontier Reserve Police, who was allegedly shot dead by Kaki police, placed the body on the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan road and blocked it for traffic to protest the killing.

The protesters alleged that the police had picked up Rahimullah, an ex-constable of FRP, along with a companion from the jurisdiction Ghoriwala Police Station and he was later shot dead on CPEC Road.

They said that companion of slain Rahimullah was also picked up secretly by the police. They said that the police staged a fake encounter and killed Rahimullah and disappeared his companion.

