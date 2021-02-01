close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
ECP decides on KP, Punjab & cantonment boards polls today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold an important meeting today (Monday) for consultation and make announcement on the holding of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and cantonment boards.

Similarly, the electoral body will hold another meeting next day (February 2) on conducting the electoral exercise for local bodies in Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad and important announcements were expected at the end of the meeting, a senior official said here.

