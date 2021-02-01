Govt fails to register those to be vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of corona vaccine is reaching Pakistan today (Monday) from China under special arrangements made by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) but the government has failed in starting registration of people, especially senior citizens, who are supposed to be vaccinated on priority basis. Interestingly, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) asked the government to initiate registration of elderly persons on the basis of their age but the department concerned, which is contacted on phone 1166, has refused to entertain the request for registration since it hasn’t received formal instructions for the same and no system has been evolved so far for the purpose.

The first batch of vaccine will be administered to doctors and paramedics who are looking after the patients. The NCOC had asked the relevant department to seek the assistance of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for the verification of age, address and other details for assigning the Centre where the vaccination could be administered to desirous.

The sources said that despite the government’s tall claims about the registration and provision of facilities for vaccination, no tangible arrangement is in place for undertaking the gigantic task.